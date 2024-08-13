LDOS vs. EADSY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Aerospace - Defense sector might want to consider either Leidos (LDOS) or Airbus Group (EADSY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Leidos has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Airbus Group has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that LDOS is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

LDOS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.14, while EADSY has a forward P/E of 23.68. We also note that LDOS has a PEG ratio of 1.29. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. EADSY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.71.

Another notable valuation metric for LDOS is its P/B ratio of 4.32. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, EADSY has a P/B of 6.01.

These metrics, and several others, help LDOS earn a Value grade of B, while EADSY has been given a Value grade of C.

LDOS is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that LDOS is likely the superior value option right now.

