LDOS Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Defense Growth Amid Health Reset

Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS used its fiscal second-quarter call to emphasize that faster Defense, Homeland and Intelligence & Digital growth is offsetting pressure in Health. Management raised revenue, earnings and cash flow guidance despite changes in the Veterans Benefits Administration medical-exam business.

The call gave investors more detail on defense-tech scaling, the VBA recompete and how agency in-sourcing could reshape Leidos’ role in health-system integration.

LDOS Raises the Floor on 2026 Guidance

Executive vice president and CFO Chris Cage said fiscal 2026 revenue guidance is now $18.20-$18.40 billion, while non-GAAP earnings guidance rose to $12.20-$12.50 per share.

Cage raised operating cash flow guidance to approximately $1.85 billion. The adjusted EBITDA margin outlook remains in the mid-13% range, and the guidance excludes the pending Security Enterprise Solutions joint venture with Analogic.

Second-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $3.26 per share topped the $2.90 consensus mark. Revenues of $4.56 billion exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.36 billion.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Leidos Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Leidos Holdings, Inc. Quote

Leidos Defense Tech Builds Scale

CEO Tom Bell said Defense posted a 2.2 book-to-bill ratio in the quarter and 1.9 over the trailing 12 months. He also cited a $12 billion pipeline of Defense Tech opportunities over the next year.

Bell highlighted low-cost containerized munitions, the small cruise missile, IFPC, space-sensor payloads, autonomous vessels and counter-UAS capabilities. Leidos plans to deliver 3,000 containerized munitions by 2030 under its framework agreement.

Cage said profitability should improve as programs mature and production volumes rise. Bell added that management can see double-digit profitability and double-digit revenue CAGR over time in Defense Tech.

LDOS’ Health Reset Focuses on VBA

Bell said the VA suspended incentive payments for all vendors in the medical disability examination program for the rest of 2026. He said the change is incorporated into the higher companywide guidance.

Cage expects Health revenues to remain near second-quarter levels for the balance of the year, with non-GAAP operating margins around 20%. Management views the fourth-quarter run rate as the starting point for 2027.

A BNP Paribas analyst pressed for recompete clarity. Bell said Leidos expects a draft request for proposals shortly, formal bids near year-end and customer decisions in early 2027, with extensions providing continuity into next year.

Leidos Adapts to Agency In-Sourcing

A Melius Research analyst asked whether the next phase of MHS GENESIS signaled a broader reduction in systems-integrator roles. Bell said agencies are exploring more in-sourcing and direct commercial-software purchases.

Bell maintained that Leidos can shift toward higher-level mission integration while continuing to maintain and enhance MHS GENESIS. Cage said negotiations are continuing because the customer lacks capacity to absorb all current activities.

A JPMorgan analyst asked about fixed-price work. CEO Bell and CFO Cage said customers are increasingly requesting outcome-based contracts, a model they believe fits Leidos’ software, cyber and mission-technology offerings.

LDOS’ Cash Flow Supports Capital Choices

Cage emphasized second-quarter operating cash flow of $793 million and free cash flow of $761 million. Lower expected capital spending, now closer to $250 million, lifted implied full-year free cash flow guidance by about $150 million.

Bell reiterated that Leidos remains a low-capital-intensity business, with capital expenditures generally targeted at 1% to 1.5% of revenues, even as it funds selected Defense Tech programs.

Leidos paid down $300 million of commercial paper, completed a $66 million open-market repurchase and put a new board authorization in place. Bell said expensive acquisition targets favor a balanced approach to investment, repurchases and dividends.

Leidos Leans on Portfolio Balance

Management’s tone was confident but centered on execution. Defense and Homeland are carrying more of the growth load while Health moves through contract and incentive changes.

The priorities are converting bookings into revenues, protecting cash generation and securing the VBA franchise without slowing investment in defense tech, cyber and energy infrastructure.

Zacks Signals for LDOS

LDOS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), alongside Value and Growth Scores of A, a Momentum Score of B and a VGM Score of A. The Style Scores indicate favorable value, growth and momentum characteristics, while the Rank carries a Hold stance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The combination is constructive but lacks the stronger signal associated with Zacks Rank #1 or #2 (Buy) stocks paired with A or B Style Scores. The Zacks Rank can change as estimates are revised after the just-reported results.

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