Is LDLFX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

Government Bond - Short fund seekers should consider taking a look at Lord Abbett Short Duration Income F (LDLFX). LDLFX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

LDLFX is one of many Government Bond - Short funds to choose from. Often seen as risk-free assets and described as extremely low-risk from a default perspective, Government Bond - Short funds hold securities issued by the federal government of the United States. Focusing on the short end of the curve, this category can result in n lower yields, but less sensitivity to interest rate fluctuations.

History of Fund/Manager

Lord Abbett is based in Jersey City, NJ, and is the manager of LDLFX. Lord Abbett Short Duration Income F made its debut in September of 2007, and since then, LDLFX has accumulated about $982.82 million in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. A team of investment professionals is the fund's current manager.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. LDLFX has a 5-year annualized total return of 2.93% and is in the middle third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 3.8%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, LDLFX's standard deviation comes in at 2.41%, compared to the category average of 13.01%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 2.33% compared to the category average of 13.93%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

With a beta of 0.25, this fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, LDLFX has a positive alpha of 1.22, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, LDLFX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.48% compared to the category average of 0.91%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, LDLFX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $0; each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, Lord Abbett Short Duration Income F ( LDLFX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, better downside risk, and lower fees, Lord Abbett Short Duration Income F ( LDLFX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

Don't stop here for your research on Government Bond - Short funds. We also have plenty more on our site in order to help you find the best possible fund for your portfolio. If you are more of a stock investor, make sure to also check out our Zacks Rank, and our full suite of tools we have available for novice and professional investors alike.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.