LDLC Groups (PAR:ALLDL) Price Target Decreased by 12.58% to 23.63

The average one-year price target for LDLC Groups (PAR:ALLDL) has been revised to 23.63 / share. This is an decrease of 12.58% from the prior estimate of 27.03 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 27.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.15% from the latest reported closing price of 21.85 / share.

LDLC Groups Maintains 7.32% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.32%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in LDLC Groups. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLDL is 0.00%, a decrease of 15.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 7K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDEX - Avantis International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVSD - Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

