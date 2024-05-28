LDC Nears Major Acquisition of Pierre MARTINET Group

Societe LDC Societe Anonyme (FR:LOUP) has released an update.

LDC Societe Anonyme is in exclusive talks to acquire Pierre MARTINET Group, a leading French family-owned caterer known for its salads and tabbouleh, aiming to complete the deal by the end of 2024. This move aligns with LDC’s strategic growth plans and would significantly strengthen its convenience sector presence in supermarkets. LDC, a major European agri-food company, continues its growth through strategic acquisitions.

For further insights into FR:LOUP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.