LDC Nears Major Acquisition of Pierre MARTINET Group

May 28, 2024 — 12:12 pm EDT

Societe LDC Societe Anonyme (FR:LOUP) has released an update.

LDC Societe Anonyme is in exclusive talks to acquire Pierre MARTINET Group, a leading French family-owned caterer known for its salads and tabbouleh, aiming to complete the deal by the end of 2024. This move aligns with LDC’s strategic growth plans and would significantly strengthen its convenience sector presence in supermarkets. LDC, a major European agri-food company, continues its growth through strategic acquisitions.

