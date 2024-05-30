LDC Extends Takeover Offer for Namoi Cotton

Namoi Cotton Ltd (AU:NAM) has released an update.

Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) has extended its off-market takeover offer for Namoi Cotton Limited until 21 June 2024. Namoi shareholders are encouraged to review the Bidder’s Statement on LDC’s offer website and can accept the offer through various means provided. The extension aims to give shareholders additional time to consider the terms of the acquisition.

