LDC Announces Strong Growth and Acquisition Plans

Societe LDC Societe Anonyme reported a strong fiscal year 2023-2024 with revenues up by 6% to €6.2 billion, benefiting from exceptional conditions and a current operating margin of 6%. The company also saw a recovery in sales volume, particularly in its Poultry division, and is in exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of the Pierre MARTINET Group. Looking ahead, LDC aims for a €6.5 billion turnover and a 5% normative current operating margin for 2024-2025.

