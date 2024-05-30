News & Insights

Stocks

LDC Announces Strong Growth and Acquisition Plans

May 30, 2024 — 02:15 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Societe LDC Societe Anonyme (FR:LOUP) has released an update.

Societe LDC Societe Anonyme reported a strong fiscal year 2023-2024 with revenues up by 6% to €6.2 billion, benefiting from exceptional conditions and a current operating margin of 6%. The company also saw a recovery in sales volume, particularly in its Poultry division, and is in exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of the Pierre MARTINET Group. Looking ahead, LDC aims for a €6.5 billion turnover and a 5% normative current operating margin for 2024-2025.

For further insights into FR:LOUP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.