LCUT vs. CUYTY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Consumer Products - Discretionary sector might want to consider either Lifetime Brands (LCUT) or Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR (CUYTY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Both Lifetime Brands and Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR have a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

LCUT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.94, while CUYTY has a forward P/E of 19.95. We also note that LCUT has a PEG ratio of 1.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CUYTY currently has a PEG ratio of 14.35.

Another notable valuation metric for LCUT is its P/B ratio of 1.14. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CUYTY has a P/B of 3.73.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to LCUT's Value grade of A and CUYTY's Value grade of C.

Both LCUT and CUYTY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that LCUT is the superior value option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.