LCUT or VZIO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Consumer Products - Discretionary stocks have likely encountered both Lifetime Brands (LCUT) and VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, Lifetime Brands has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while VIZIO Holding Corp. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that LCUT's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

LCUT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.93, while VZIO has a forward P/E of 145.38. We also note that LCUT has a PEG ratio of 0.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VZIO currently has a PEG ratio of 5.82.

Another notable valuation metric for LCUT is its P/B ratio of 0.52. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, VZIO has a P/B of 2.68.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to LCUT's Value grade of A and VZIO's Value grade of D.

LCUT stands above VZIO thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that LCUT is the superior value option right now.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.