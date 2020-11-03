LCUT or CUYTY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Consumer Products - Discretionary stocks are likely familiar with Lifetime Brands (LCUT) and Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR (CUYTY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, both Lifetime Brands and Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

LCUT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.29, while CUYTY has a forward P/E of 17.38. We also note that LCUT has a PEG ratio of 1.10. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CUYTY currently has a PEG ratio of 12.51.

Another notable valuation metric for LCUT is its P/B ratio of 1.09. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CUYTY has a P/B of 3.38.

These metrics, and several others, help LCUT earn a Value grade of A, while CUYTY has been given a Value grade of C.

Both LCUT and CUYTY are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that LCUT is the superior value option right now.

