$LCTX Earnings Results: $LCTX Reports Quarterly Earnings

$LCTX ($LCTX) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, beating estimates of -$0.03 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $2,870,000, beating estimates of $1,653,593 by $1,216,407.

$LCTX Insider Trading Activity

$LCTX insiders have traded $LCTX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LCTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS, L.P. BROADWOOD has made 2 purchases buying 7,894,737 shares for an estimated $6,000,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRIAN M CULLEY (President and CEO) purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $24,000

MICHAEL H. MULROY purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $22,639

GEORGE A. III SAMUEL (General Counsel) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $9,000

JILL ANN HOWE (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $8,850

$LCTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $LCTX stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

