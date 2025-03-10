$LCTX Earnings Results: $LCTX Reports Quarterly Earnings

$LCTX ($LCTX) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, beating estimates of -$0.03 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $2,870,000, beating estimates of $1,653,593 by $1,216,407.
$LCTX Insider Trading Activity
$LCTX insiders have traded $LCTX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LCTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PARTNERS, L.P. BROADWOOD has made 2 purchases buying 7,894,737 shares for an estimated $6,000,000 and 0 sales.
- BRIAN M CULLEY (President and CEO) purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $24,000
- MICHAEL H. MULROY purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $22,639
- GEORGE A. III SAMUEL (General Counsel) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $9,000
- JILL ANN HOWE (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $8,850
$LCTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $LCTX stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC added 7,236,843 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,636,513
- LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 5,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,512,499
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 3,947,369 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,983,552
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 2,085,972 shares (+1058.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,048,200
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,334,307 shares (-97.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $670,489
- DAFNA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,160,666 shares (+85.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $583,234
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 1,033,763 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $519,465
