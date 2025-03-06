LCTU Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (Symbol: LCTU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.41, changing hands as low as $62.10 per share. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LCTU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LCTU's low point in its 52 week range is $54.0769 per share, with $67.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.42.

