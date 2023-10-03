LCTU Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the LCTU ETF (Symbol: LCTU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.29, changing hands as low as $46.24 per share. LCTU shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LCTU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LCTU's low point in its 52 week range is $39.1786 per share, with $50.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.31.

