LCNB (LCNB) Price Target Increased by 6.25% to 17.34

The average one-year price target for LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) has been revised to 17.34 / share. This is an increase of 6.25% from the prior estimate of 16.32 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.08% from the latest reported closing price of 17.53 / share.

LCNB Declares $0.21 Dividend

On May 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $17.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.79%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.51%, the lowest has been 3.37%, and the highest has been 6.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.48 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in LCNB. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LCNB is 0.11%, an increase of 32.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.04% to 4,008K shares. The put/call ratio of LCNB is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory holds 561K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lcnb holds 508K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares, representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCNB by 21.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 336K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Johnson Investment Counsel holds 143K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCNB by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 129K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing an increase of 24.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCNB by 23.88% over the last quarter.

LCNB Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio. Through its subsidiary, LCNB National Bank (the 'Bank'), it serves customers and communities in Southwest and South Central Ohio. A financial institution with a long tradition for building strong relationships with customers and communities, the Bank offers convenient banking locations in Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Warren Counties, Ohio. The Bank continually strives to exceed customer expectations and provides an array of services for all personal and business banking needs including checking, savings, online banking, personal lending, business lending, agricultural lending, business support, deposit and treasury, investment services, trust and IRAs and stock purchases.

