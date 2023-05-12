LCNB (LCNB) Declares $0.21 Dividend

LCNB said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.58%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.41%, the lowest has been 3.12%, and the highest has been 6.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.96 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in LCNB. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LCNB is 0.12%, an increase of 78.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 4,002K shares. The put/call ratio of LCNB is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.22% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for LCNB is 17.34. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 15.22% from its latest reported closing price of 15.05.

The projected annual revenue for LCNB is 92MM, an increase of 22.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.96.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory holds 561K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lcnb holds 508K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares, representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCNB by 21.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 336K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares, representing an increase of 13.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCNB by 21.27% over the last quarter.

Johnson Investment Counsel holds 143K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCNB by 3.09% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 119K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCNB by 9.58% over the last quarter.

LCNB Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio. Through its subsidiary, LCNB National Bank (the 'Bank'), it serves customers and communities in Southwest and South Central Ohio. A financial institution with a long tradition for building strong relationships with customers and communities, the Bank offers convenient banking locations in Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Warren Counties, Ohio. The Bank continually strives to exceed customer expectations and provides an array of services for all personal and business banking needs including checking, savings, online banking, personal lending, business lending, agricultural lending, business support, deposit and treasury, investment services, trust and IRAs and stock purchases.

