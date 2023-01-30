LCNB (LCNB) Declares $0.21 Dividend

LCNB said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the most recent share price of $18.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 4.62%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.48% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for LCNB is $19.38. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 6.48% from its latest reported closing price of $18.20.

The projected annual revenue for LCNB is $92MM, an increase of 22.72%. The projected annual EPS is $1.96, an increase of 0.99%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in LCNB. This is a decrease of just one owner or 1.02% of all owners in the last quarter.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LCNB is 0.1267%, a decrease of 30.1272%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.94% to 3,905K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory holds 561,359 shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lcnb holds 526,602 shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 497,878 shares, representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCNB by 10.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 290,235 shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291,843 shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCNB by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 151,275 shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167,675 shares, representing a decrease of 10.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCNB by 8.79% over the last quarter.

Johnson Investment Counsel holds 144,840 shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144,794 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCNB by 10.83% over the last quarter.

LCNB Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio. Through its subsidiary, LCNB National Bank (the 'Bank'), it serves customers and communities in Southwest and South Central Ohio. A financial institution with a long tradition for building strong relationships with customers and communities, the Bank offers convenient banking locations in Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Warren Counties, Ohio. The Bank continually strives to exceed customer expectations and provides an array of services for all personal and business banking needs including checking, savings, online banking, personal lending, business lending, agricultural lending, business support, deposit and treasury, investment services, trust and IRAs and stock purchases.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.