LCNB Corporation (LCNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

LCNB Corporation (LCNB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LCNB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.26% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.03, the dividend yield is 3.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LCNB was $20.03, representing a -3.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.69 and a 42.36% increase over the 52 week low of $14.07.

LCNB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). LCNB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.65. Zacks Investment Research reports LCNB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.94%, compared to an industry average of 30%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lcnb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

