LCNB Corporation (LCNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

LCNB Corporation (LCNB) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LCNB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LCNB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.74, the dividend yield is 4.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LCNB was $17.74, representing a -11.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.99 and a 42.72% increase over the 52 week low of $12.43.

LCNB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). LCNB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.57. Zacks Investment Research reports LCNB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -25.81%, compared to an industry average of 24.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LCNB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

