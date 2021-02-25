LCNB Corporation (LCNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

LCNB Corporation (LCNB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LCNB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.56% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of LCNB was $17.54, representing a -7.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.90 and a 74.88% increase over the 52 week low of $10.03.

LCNB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). LCNB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.55. Zacks Investment Research reports LCNB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -25.81%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

