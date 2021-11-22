LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) insiders who sold earlier this year missed out on a 11% increase in the stock last week

Although LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) shareholders have enjoyed a great week with the stock up 11%, insiders who sold stock over the past year haven't fared as well. They could have sold their shares at much higher prices and gotten a better return on their investment if they had waited.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At LCNB

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, William Huddle, for US$54k worth of shares, at about US$18.13 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$19.56, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 1.7% of William Huddle's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 3.80k shares for US$65k. On the other hand they divested 6.00k shares, for US$107k. In total, LCNB insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:LCNB Insider Trading Volume November 22nd 2021

Insiders at LCNB Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at LCNB. Insiders shelled out US$41k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. LCNB insiders own about US$19m worth of shares. That equates to 7.7% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At LCNB Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. That said, the purchases were not large. Still, the insider transactions at LCNB in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - LCNB has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

