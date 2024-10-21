News & Insights

LCNB Corp. Sees Strong Q3 Growth Amid Acquisitions

October 21, 2024 — 04:50 pm EDT

LCNB ( (LCNB) ) has issued an update.

LCNB Corp. reported a significant improvement in its Q3 2024 financial results, with net income rising by 11.4% year-over-year to $4.5 million. The growth was driven by strategic acquisitions, enhancing both market position and wealth management assets, which hit a record $1.37 billion. Despite a challenging banking environment, LCNB’s focus on integrating acquisitions and increasing efficiencies shows its commitment to long-term value creation and growth opportunities in 2025 and beyond.

