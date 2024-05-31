LCM Executes Share Buyback, Updates Share Capital

Litigation Capital Management Limited (GB:LIT) has released an update.

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LCM) has reported the purchase of 11,000 of its own shares at a price of 110 pence each, as part of its Share Buyback Programme, through Canaccord Genuity Limited on the London Stock Exchange. Canaccord now holds 2.17% of LCM’s Total Share Capital, which stands at 116,665,709 Ordinary Shares, excluding those held by Canaccord. The company has announced it will continue to provide updates on the Share Buyback Programme after additional purchases are made.

For further insights into GB:LIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.