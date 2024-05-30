LCM Executes Share Buyback on London Exchange

Litigation Capital Management Limited (GB:LIT) has released an update.

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LCM) has reported that Canaccord Genuity Limited purchased 11,000 of LCM’s ordinary shares at a price of 113 pence per share through the London Stock Exchange as part of its Share Buyback Programme. Post-purchase, LCM’s issued share capital stands at 116,676,709 ordinary shares, with Canaccord holding about 2.16% of the total. This buyback is part of an ongoing program, with further announcements expected as additional transactions are completed.

