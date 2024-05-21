News & Insights

Stocks

LCM Executes Share Buyback, Enhances Capital Structure

May 21, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Litigation Capital Management Limited (GB:LIT) has released an update.

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LCM), a disputes financing solutions specialist, has engaged Canaccord Genuity Limited to repurchase 22,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of a Share Buyback Programme announced in October 2023. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 115 to 116 pence per share, resulting in a weighted average purchase price of 115.50 pence. Following this transaction, LCM’s issued share capital consists of 116,732,709 Ordinary Shares with Canaccord holding about 2.114% of it.

For further insights into GB:LIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.