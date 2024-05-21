LCM Executes Share Buyback, Enhances Capital Structure

Litigation Capital Management Limited (GB:LIT) has released an update.

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LCM), a disputes financing solutions specialist, has engaged Canaccord Genuity Limited to repurchase 22,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of a Share Buyback Programme announced in October 2023. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 115 to 116 pence per share, resulting in a weighted average purchase price of 115.50 pence. Following this transaction, LCM’s issued share capital consists of 116,732,709 Ordinary Shares with Canaccord holding about 2.114% of it.

