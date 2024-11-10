LCL Resources Uncovers Promising Gold-Copper Prospects

Los Cerros (AU:LCL) has released an update.

LCL Resources has reported promising results from its initial exploration program at the Dada porphyry prospect in Papua New Guinea, revealing significant gold and copper mineralization across six trenches. Notably, one trench showed intersections of 25 meters at 0.34g/t gold and 0.27% copper, with mineralization open in both directions, while rock samples south of the trenches indicated potential for higher-grade zones. These findings underscore the potential for substantial gold-copper deposits within the company’s Liamu Project, signaling exciting opportunities for future explorations.

For further insights into AU:LCL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.