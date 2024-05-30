LCL Resources Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Los Cerros (AU:LCL) has released an update.

At the recently held Annual General Meeting, LCL Resources Limited announced the approval of all proposed resolutions by members through a poll, indicating strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the election of Christopher van Wijk as Director and the approval of a 10% Placement Facility, as well as the issuance of shares in lieu of director fees to Mr. Ross Ashton and Mr. Kevin Wilson, all of which passed with significant majorities.

