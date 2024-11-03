LCL Resources Appoints New Director with Significant Stakes

Los Cerros (AU:LCL) has released an update.

LCL Resources Limited has announced the appointment of Christopher Bruce Knee as a director, effective from November 4, 2024. Mr. Knee holds significant interests through Greystone Corporate Pty Ltd, including 5,937,500 performance rights expiring in 2026 and 2027. This development could impact the company’s strategic direction and investment potential.

