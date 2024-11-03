News & Insights

LCL Resources Appoints New Director with Significant Stakes

November 03, 2024 — 07:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Los Cerros (AU:LCL) has released an update.

LCL Resources Limited has announced the appointment of Christopher Bruce Knee as a director, effective from November 4, 2024. Mr. Knee holds significant interests through Greystone Corporate Pty Ltd, including 5,937,500 performance rights expiring in 2026 and 2027. This development could impact the company’s strategic direction and investment potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

