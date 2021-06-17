LCII Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $131.66, changing hands as low as $129.29 per share. LCI Industries shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LCII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LCII's low point in its 52 week range is $101.69 per share, with $156.6099 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.50.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.