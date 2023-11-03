LCII Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $116.60, changing hands as high as $117.97 per share. LCI Industries shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LCII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LCII's low point in its 52 week range is $89.89 per share, with $137.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.55.

