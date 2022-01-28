LCID Stock Alert: What Lucid Investors Are Saying as Shares Drive Lower This Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) stock hasn’t been doing so hot this week with shares falling more than 25% since Monday.

Source: Lucid Group

For the record, it’s not just LCID stock that is falling this week. The stock market overall is experiencing a slump with plans from the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates in the coming months.

In addition to that, other electric vehicle (EV) stocks, such as Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Nio (NYSE:NIO), are also falling. Part of that has to do with Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) most recent earnings report. It was a mixed bag that didn’t help out already slipping EV stocks.

So how are LCID stock investors feeling about the EV company this week? let’s take a look at some comments on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) below!

LCID Stock Twitter Talk

Solid $LCID BOUNCE! Keep up the momentum pic.twitter.com/gOSazuunPV

— Financial Journey (@FinJourney) January 28, 2022

$LCID Back to merger prices with RSI 28? Are you kidding me? pic.twitter.com/Ohf8jNDyVv

— Mike Oxlong (@Fackyou2022) January 28, 2022

$LCID below $28 is a great buy entry. We are now trading back at prices pre-first deliveries. I bought more shares today at $26. pic.twitter.com/4WoQUAK3D3

— Adam (@Alpha_Oskar) January 28, 2022

$LCID goodbye, such a shitty company super overbought , hedgies pumped it up & created bag holders for the next 2 years 🚩

— UDIT MEHRA (@MehraUdit3) January 28, 2022

Lucid should deliver 1500 GT model by now

In reality they haven't finished deliver the 520 DE and they delivered unfinished/unfunctional car, what a disaster

The $LCID Pumpers ignoring the reality, They will find themselves at $12 and below after fundamentals will hit.

— ParabolicMode (@ParabolicMode) January 28, 2022

With LCID stock falling today, it only makes sense to check on how trading is going. In this case, it’s not as heavy as one might expect with some 28 million shares on the move. That’s still well below the company’s daily average trading volume of 73 million shares.

LCID stock is down 6.9% as of Friday morning and is down 34.3% since the start of the year.

