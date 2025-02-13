$LCID stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LCID stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $142,355,628 of trading volume.

$LCID Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LCID:

$LCID insiders have traded $LCID stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LCID stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENT FUND PUBLIC has made 2 purchases buying 396,188,386 shares for an estimated $1,026,524,108 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERIC BACH (SVP, Product & Chief Engineer) sold 89,959 shares for an estimated $282,471

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LCID Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $LCID stock to their portfolio, and 238 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $LCID on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.