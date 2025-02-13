$LCID stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LCID stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $142,355,628 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LCID:
$LCID Insider Trading Activity
$LCID insiders have traded $LCID stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LCID stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- INVESTMENT FUND PUBLIC has made 2 purchases buying 396,188,386 shares for an estimated $1,026,524,108 and 0 sales.
- ERIC BACH (SVP, Product & Chief Engineer) sold 89,959 shares for an estimated $282,471
$LCID Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $LCID stock to their portfolio, and 238 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 26,172,852 shares (+31.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,042,013
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 12,803,987 shares (+342.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,668,040
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 9,098,580 shares (+1771.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,117,987
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 5,457,956 shares (+12.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,483,027
- SCGE MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 5,115,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,055,950
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,844,782 shares (+31.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,631,241
- NORGES BANK added 2,709,294 shares (+647.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,182,067
