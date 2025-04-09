$LCID stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LCID stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $109,849,800 of trading volume.

$LCID Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LCID:

$LCID insiders have traded $LCID stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LCID stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENT FUND PUBLIC has made 2 purchases buying 396,188,386 shares for an estimated $1,026,524,108 and 0 sales.

$LCID Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of $LCID stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LCID Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LCID in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

CFRA issued a "Sell" rating on 10/17/2024

$LCID Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LCID recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $LCID in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.2.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $3.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Jaime Perez from R.F. Lafferty set a target price of $4.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $3.5 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Andres Sheppard from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $3.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 John Murphy from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $3.4 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Garrett Nelson from CFRA set a target price of $2.0 on 10/17/2024

