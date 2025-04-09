$LCID stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LCID stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $109,849,800 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LCID:
$LCID Insider Trading Activity
$LCID insiders have traded $LCID stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LCID stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- INVESTMENT FUND PUBLIC has made 2 purchases buying 396,188,386 shares for an estimated $1,026,524,108 and 0 sales.
$LCID Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of $LCID stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND added 396,188,386 shares (+28.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,196,488,925
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 26,172,852 shares (+31.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,042,013
- UBS GROUP AG added 23,349,626 shares (+3052.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,515,870
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 17,638,835 shares (+1560.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,269,281
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 15,493,320 shares (+4320.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,789,826
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 14,828,051 shares (+154.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,780,714
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 12,803,987 shares (+342.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,668,040
$LCID Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LCID in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- CFRA issued a "Sell" rating on 10/17/2024
$LCID Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LCID recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $LCID in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.2.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $3.0 on 03/17/2025
- Jaime Perez from R.F. Lafferty set a target price of $4.0 on 11/11/2024
- Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $3.5 on 11/11/2024
- Andres Sheppard from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $3.0 on 11/08/2024
- John Murphy from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $3.4 on 10/17/2024
- Garrett Nelson from CFRA set a target price of $2.0 on 10/17/2024
