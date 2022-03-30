LCI (LCII) Stock Jumps 7.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?

LCI (LCII) shares ended the last trading session 7.4% higher at $110.80. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 17.2% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of LCI Industries jumped yesterday on the announcement of the acquisition of Girard Systems and Girard Products. LCI Industries’ subsidiary Lippert purchased all of the business assets of Girard Systems and Girard Products— a manufacturer and distributor of proprietary awnings and tankless water heaters for original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers in the recreational vehicle, specialty vehicle, and related industries. Girard’s complementary product offerings has broadened LCI Industries’ product portfolio across all classes of recreational vehicles, and is set to drive top-line growth and solidify the firm’s leadership position in the outdoor recreation space.

This recreational vehicle parts supplier is expected to post quarterly earnings of $4.20 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +43.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.3 billion, up 30.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For LCI, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on LCII going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

LCI belongs to the Zacks Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Another stock from the same industry, Strattec Security (STRT), closed the last trading session 2.7% lower at $36.54. Over the past month, STRT has returned -1.2%.

Strattec Security's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -9.5% over the past month to $0.86. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -25.2%. Strattec Security currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

