LCI Industries Unit To Acquire CURT Group - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - LCI Industries (LCII) said its unit Lippert Components has agreed to acquire CURT Group, a manufacturer and distributor of branded towing products and truck accessories for the aftermarket, for approximately $340 million. CURT, headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, has a product portfolio comprised of thousands of SKUs across various product lines, including hitches, towing electricals, ball mounts, and cargo management.

LCI Industries expects the acquisition to be accretive to growth, profit margins, and earnings per share. For the 12-month period ended September 30, 2019, CURT recorded approximately $255 million of revenue.

