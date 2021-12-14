LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is LCI Industries's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 LCI Industries had debt of US$1.09b, up from US$635.9m in one year. However, it does have US$72.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$1.01b.

How Strong Is LCI Industries' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:LCII Debt to Equity History December 14th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that LCI Industries had liabilities of US$684.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.37b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$72.6m as well as receivables valued at US$394.8m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.59b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because LCI Industries is worth US$3.99b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

LCI Industries's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 2.2 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its strong interest cover of 25.8 times, makes us even more comfortable. It is well worth noting that LCI Industries's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 71% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if LCI Industries can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. In the last three years, LCI Industries's free cash flow amounted to 47% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

LCI Industries's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its EBIT growth rate is also very heartening. Looking at all the aforementioned factors together, it strikes us that LCI Industries can handle its debt fairly comfortably. Of course, while this leverage can enhance returns on equity, it does bring more risk, so it's worth keeping an eye on this one. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for LCI Industries (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

