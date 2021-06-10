LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Doing What It Can To Lift Shares

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.5x LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 20x and even P/E's higher than 39x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

LCI Industries certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

NYSE:LCII Price Based on Past Earnings June 10th 2021 free report on LCI Industries

In order to justify its P/E ratio, LCI Industries would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 45% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 49% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the six analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 31% over the next year. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 17%, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it odd that LCI Industries is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On LCI Industries' P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of LCI Industries' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 3 warning signs for LCI Industries that you should be aware of.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

