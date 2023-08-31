LCI Industries (LCII) Price Target Increased by 5.01% to 131.07

The average one-year price target for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has been revised to 131.07 / share. This is an increase of 5.01% from the prior estimate of 124.82 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 114.13 to a high of 147.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.03% from the latest reported closing price of 127.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 603 funds or institutions reporting positions in LCI Industries. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LCII is 0.16%, an increase of 1.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 32,272K shares. The put/call ratio of LCII is 7.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,401K shares representing 9.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,405K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 9.35% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,775K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,855K shares, representing a decrease of 4.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 6.57% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,210K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 726.99% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,068K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares, representing a decrease of 8.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 2.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 754K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 7.48% over the last quarter.

LCI Industries Background Information

From over 90 manufacturing and distribution facilities located throughout North America and Europe, LCI Industries, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, LCI, supplies, domestically and internationally, a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading OEMs in the recreation and transportation product markets, consisting primarily of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Company also supplies engineered components to the related aftermarkets of these industries primarily by selling to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. LCI's products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

