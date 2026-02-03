LCI Industries (LCII) Price Target Increased by 11.46% to 128.02

The average one-year price target for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has been revised to $128.02 / share. This is an increase of 11.46% from the prior estimate of $114.86 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $91.01 to a high of $157.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.59% from the latest reported closing price of $148.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 575 funds or institutions reporting positions in LCI Industries. This is an decrease of 74 owner(s) or 11.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LCII is 0.12%, an increase of 1.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.65% to 32,733K shares. The put/call ratio of LCII is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,172K shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,221K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 2.00% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,506K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,573K shares , representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 1.02% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 870K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 811K shares , representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 2.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 783K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 767K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 5.05% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 672K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares , representing an increase of 7.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 7.81% over the last quarter.

