Is LCI Industries (LCII) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is LCI (LCII) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

LCI is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 101 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LCI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LCII's full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, LCII has moved about 4.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -15%. As we can see, LCI is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Standard Motor Products (SMP). The stock is up 2.4% year-to-date.

For Standard Motor Products, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, LCI belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 52 individual stocks and currently sits at #143 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.4% this year, meaning that LCII is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Standard Motor Products belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #96. The industry has moved +1.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to LCI and Standard Motor Products as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

LCI Industries (LCII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.