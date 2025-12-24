Is LCI Industries (LCII) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is LCI Industries (LCII). LCII is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.19, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.68. Over the last 12 months, LCII's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.04 and as low as 10.65, with a median of 14.77.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is LCII's P/B ratio of 1.78. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. LCII's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.27. Over the past year, LCII's P/B has been as high as 2.27 and as low as 1.39, with a median of 1.86.

Finally, our model also underscores that LCII has a P/CF ratio of 8.98. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. LCII's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 26.79. LCII's P/CF has been as high as 12.51 and as low as 6.86, with a median of 9.53, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that LCI Industries is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, LCII feels like a great value stock at the moment.

