LCI Industries (LCII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

LCI Industries (LCII) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LCII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LCII has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of LCII was $136.9, representing a -11.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $154.78 and a 147.6% increase over the 52 week low of $55.29.

LCII is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Aptiv PLC (APTV) and Trane Technologies plc (TT). LCII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.26. Zacks Investment Research reports LCII's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 36.75%, compared to an industry average of 18.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LCII Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LCII through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LCII as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (PSCD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCD with an increase of 62.39% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LCII at 2.09%.

