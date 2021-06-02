LCI Industries (LCII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

LCI Industries (LCII) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LCII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $151.65, the dividend yield is 2.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LCII was $151.65, representing a -3.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $156.61 and a 52.73% increase over the 52 week low of $99.29.

LCII is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) and Aptiv PLC (APTV). LCII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.07. Zacks Investment Research reports LCII's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 49.5%, compared to an industry average of 41.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LCII Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to LCII through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LCII as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (PSCD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCD with an increase of 40.56% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LCII at 2.14%.

