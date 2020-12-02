LCI Industries (LCII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

LCI Industries (LCII) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LCII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $129.63, the dividend yield is 2.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LCII was $129.63, representing a -3.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $134.75 and a 134.45% increase over the 52 week low of $55.29.

LCII is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Trane Technologies plc (TT) and Aptiv PLC (APTV). LCII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.48. Zacks Investment Research reports LCII's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.73%, compared to an industry average of -4.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LCII Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LCII through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LCII as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (PSCD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCD with an increase of 40.36% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LCII at 2.63%.

