LCI Industries (FRA:0DI) Price Target Increased by 5.74% to 122.69

The average one-year price target for LCI Industries (FRA:0DI) has been revised to 122.69 / share. This is an increase of 5.74% from the prior estimate of 116.03 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 107.35 to a high of 137.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.54% from the latest reported closing price of 110.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 600 funds or institutions reporting positions in LCI Industries. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0DI is 0.16%, an increase of 0.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 32,390K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,401K shares representing 9.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,405K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0DI by 9.35% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,775K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,855K shares, representing a decrease of 4.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0DI by 6.57% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,210K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0DI by 726.99% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,068K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares, representing a decrease of 8.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0DI by 2.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 754K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0DI by 7.48% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.