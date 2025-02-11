LCI INDUSTRIES Earnings Results: $LCII Reports Quarterly Earnings

LCI INDUSTRIES ($LCII) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.37 per share, beating estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $803,140,000, missing estimates of $830,295,504 by $-27,155,504.

LCI INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity

LCI INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $LCII stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LCII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON LIPPERT (President , CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,260,000.

LCI INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of LCI INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LCI INDUSTRIES Government Contracts

We have seen $119,950 of award payments to $LCII over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

