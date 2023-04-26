LCI Industries Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LCII

In trading on Wednesday, shares of LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $109.62, changing hands as low as $108.28 per share. LCI Industries shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LCII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LCII's low point in its 52 week range is $89.28 per share, with $139.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.47.

