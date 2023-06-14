LC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.48, changing hands as low as $9.24 per share. LendingClub Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LC's low point in its 52 week range is $6.305 per share, with $15.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.41.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.