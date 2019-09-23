LBTYA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Liberty Global plc - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: LBTYA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.58, changing hands as low as $25.33 per share. Liberty Global plc - Class A Ordinary Shares shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LBTYA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LBTYA's low point in its 52 week range is $19.88 per share, with $29.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.40.

