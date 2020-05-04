LBTYA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Liberty Global plc - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: LBTYA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.56, changing hands as high as $22.76 per share. Liberty Global plc - Class A Ordinary Shares shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LBTYA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LBTYA's low point in its 52 week range is $15.235 per share, with $28.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.79.

