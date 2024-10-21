LBT Innovations Secures US Sale with Bristol Myers Squibb

LBT Innovations Limited (AU:LBT) has released an update.

LBT Innovations Limited has achieved a significant milestone by selling its APAS® Independence, an AI-driven microbiology automation system, to Bristol Myers Squibb in the United States. This marks the first sale to a pharmaceutical customer in the US, reflecting growing interest and demand in the sector. The sale is part of LBT’s strategy to engage with large pharmaceutical companies, highlighting the potential of their technology to enhance microbiology operations.

